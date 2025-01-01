Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,383.27 and traded as low as $10,729.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,071.83, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11,383.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12,142.82.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.
