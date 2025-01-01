Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.