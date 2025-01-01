Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

