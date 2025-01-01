CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 1,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.79%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

