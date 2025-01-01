Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $3,345,228.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,059. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.