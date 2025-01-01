Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

