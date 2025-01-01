City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $237,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,521.21. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,697. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in City during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. City has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of City in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

