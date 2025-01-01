Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.71 and traded as low as C$23.60. Clarke shares last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands.

Clarke Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.66.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

