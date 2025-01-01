Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clarus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $198,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,384. The trade was a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

