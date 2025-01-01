Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $877,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $815,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Clearwater Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

