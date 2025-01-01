Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 851,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Clearwater Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

