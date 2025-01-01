Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 34.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

About Clime Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.