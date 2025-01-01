CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

CLPS stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.