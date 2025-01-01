CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.