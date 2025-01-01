Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.43. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$81.44.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
