Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 55,000 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,084,040.45. The trade was a 1.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 53,853 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,206.11.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 390,405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

