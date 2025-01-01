Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Announces $1.36 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.357 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
