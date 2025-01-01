Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.29

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.288 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
