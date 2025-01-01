Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.24

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
