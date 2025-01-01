Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,677,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 10,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,096.8 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
