Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,677,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 10,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,096.8 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

