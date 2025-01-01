Commonwealth Bank of Australia Plans Interim Dividend of $1.24 (ASX:CBAPJ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.