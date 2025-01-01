Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.26 (ASX:CBAPL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.262 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
