CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

