CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMM
Institutional Trading of CommScope
CommScope Trading Down 1.0 %
COMM stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.