Community Bancorp Promotes Christopher L. Caldwell to President and CEO

Community Bancorp, a financial institution based in Vermont, recently announced key leadership changes through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company revealed that Chief Executive Officer Kathryn M. Austin is set to retire from her positions as President and CEO of Community Bancorp and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Community National Bank, effective December 31, 2024.

In light of this development, the Board of Directors of Community Bancorp made the strategic decision to promote Bank President Christopher L. Caldwell to take over as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of both Community Bancorp and its subsidiary, effective January 1, 2025.

Christopher L. Caldwell, aged 59, brings a wealth of experience to his new roles. Having served as Vice President of the Company and President of the Bank since January 2024, Mr. Caldwell has been an integral part of the organization. Prior to this, he held positions such as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at the Bank, Senior Vice President at Northwest Bank in Indiana, and Senior Vice President Commercial and Business Banking at MutualBank.

Notably, Mr. Caldwell’s background includes roles as a commercial banker at various financial institutions, such as Star Financial Bank and Madison Community Bank, along with owning and consulting with TKC Business Success Group, all based in Indiana. He currently resides in Newport, Vermont.

Following the leadership transition, Kathryn M. Austin will continue to serve on the Boards of both Community Bancorp and Community National Bank, ensuring a smooth handover and continuity within the organization.

Community National Bank, an independent bank with a history dating back to 1851, remains dedicated to serving its communities. With offices across various locations, the bank continues its commitment to providing financial services and support to the people and businesses in the regions it serves.

For more information about Community National Bank and its services, interested individuals can visit communitynationalbank.com.

