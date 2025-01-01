Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS CMDXF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
