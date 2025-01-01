Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.27 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 28.75 ($0.36). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 244,159 shares changing hands.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.36. The firm has a market cap of £58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold is listed on the AIM market, ticker CNR and the TSX ticker COG. On 25 October 2021 Condor announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (“PEA”) for its La India Project, Nicaragua, filed on SEDAR. The highlight of the technical study is a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production.

