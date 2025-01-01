Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $3,099.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $2,405.00 and a 1-year high of $3,450.00.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

