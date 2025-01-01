Contrasting PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Pintec Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $47.46 million 1.12 -$14.73 million ($0.29) -7.45 Pintec Technology $32.55 million 0.44 -$11.12 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PodcastOne.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.91%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -14.08% -42.22% -28.14% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It provides point-of-sale financing solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform under the Dumiao brand; and business installment loan solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform. The company also offers wealth management solutions, including a fund distribution solution that enables partners to offer and distribute mutual fund products to their customers, either under its Hongdian brand or as a white label solution; and a robo-advisory solution under the Polaris brand which enables its financial and business partners to provide robo-advisory services to their customers. In addition, it provides international installment loan solutions; Myfin, an insurance solution, that enables its partners to offer and distribute insurance products to its users; value added tools to business and financial partners for deploying its solutions, monitor and evaluate performance, and scale their business; digital marketing tools to target users, implement intelligent digital marketing activities, and increase marketing efficiencies and effectiveness; and real time monitoring tools that offer comprehensive and visualized performance monitoring interface. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

