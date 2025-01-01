Contrasting Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 4 1 3.20

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.29 billion 2.46 $622.26 million $0.99 10.94 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $548.44 million 1.87 $145.21 million $0.82 15.29

This table compares Rithm Capital and Franklin BSP Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 14.99% 17.54% 2.50% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 45.58% 8.92% 1.89%

Risk & Volatility

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Rithm Capital pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 173.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.