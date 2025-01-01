Copley Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,310,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 866,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

