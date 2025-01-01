Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
