Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $323,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,830.12. This represents a 53.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,811 shares of company stock worth $832,280. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

