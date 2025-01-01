Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CNM opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Read More
