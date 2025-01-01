Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,615 shares in the company, valued at $635,456.65. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNM opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

