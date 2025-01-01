Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of Softchoice FY2024 Earnings

Softchoice Corp. (TSE:SFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Softchoice in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Softchoice’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Softchoice to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

