COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 3,207,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

