CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CoStar Group stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $256,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,308,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

