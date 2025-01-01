Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.14. 1,001,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,202,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 460.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

