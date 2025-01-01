Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 12,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 1,798.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after buying an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

