Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

