Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$9.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.70.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

