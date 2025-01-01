Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 320,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,539,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $744.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

