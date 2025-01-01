Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Up 15.3% in December

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Insider Activity at Cricut
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cricut by 296.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 135,539 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cricut by 258.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Stock Performance
Cricut stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Cricut has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.40.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cricut Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
