Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.30 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.11). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The company has a market capitalization of £12.19 million, a PE ratio of 403.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. Croma Security Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 909.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Croma Security Solutions Group

In other Croma Security Solutions Group news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,011.26). Also, insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £168,640 ($211,037.42). Company insiders own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

