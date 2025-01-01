Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3,672.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

