CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.