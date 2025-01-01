Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.54 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.19). Currys shares last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,408,322 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Currys Stock Performance
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
