Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.54 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.19). Currys shares last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,408,322 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,745.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.40.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

