Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Posts Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $19.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.
Daily Journal Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $567.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.82. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $309.22 and a 12-month high of $602.00.
Daily Journal Company Profile
