DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

DRIO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 71.6% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

