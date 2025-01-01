David Brainard Sells 29,248 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. The trade was a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60.

On Monday, November 18th, David Brainard sold 912 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $16,726.08.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 62.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in EverQuote by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 429,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

