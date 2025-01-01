Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3,540.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,513 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

