Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 14.4276 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Down 33.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTX opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $220.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.94.

